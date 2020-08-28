Shruti Haasan sets the Internet ABLAZE in a sultry black cut out bralette and denim jacket

Shruti Haasan has got complete attention over her and fans are dropping lovely comments on her latest hot look.

South and Bollywood beauty Shruti Haasan has taken social media by storm with her latest photos. The stunner looks super hot in a black leather bralette that she paired with a denim jacket. Styled by Amritharam, Shruti sets the Internet ablaze in a sultry black cut out bralette. She is insanely owning it with those killer expressions in the latest photos. Shruti is one of the actress in the film industry, who is known for her style and bold attitude. She knows how to keep the right balance when it comes to fashion choices. Meanwhile, she has got complete attention over her and fans are dropping lovely comments on her latest hot look.

Shruti Haasan enjoys a huge fan base of over 14 million followers on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily routine amid lockdown. The actress has been treating her fans with photos and videos of herself during the lockdown. Music is something that helps her to keep calm while self-quarantined. She recently released her debut independent track, 'Edge' and received a lot of appreciation from all over for the same.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Ravi Teja starrer Krack. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni. She will also be seen in Jananathan's Laabam.

Shruti Haasan also plays an important role in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab. The film is Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Thalapathy Vijay takes up Mahesh Babu’s Green India Challenge; Plants sapling in his garden

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×