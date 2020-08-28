  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shruti Haasan sets the Internet ABLAZE in a sultry black cut out bralette and denim jacket

Shruti Haasan has got complete attention over her and fans are dropping lovely comments on her latest hot look.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: August 28, 2020 08:54 pm
Shruti Haasan sets the Internet ABLAZE in a sultry black cut out bralette and denim jacketShruti Haasan sets the Internet ABLAZE in a sultry black cut out bralette and denim jacket
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South and Bollywood beauty Shruti Haasan has taken social media by storm with her latest photos. The stunner looks super hot in a black leather bralette that she paired with a denim jacket. Styled by Amritharam, Shruti sets the Internet ablaze in a sultry black cut out bralette. She is insanely owning it with those killer expressions in the latest photos. Shruti is one of the actress in the film industry, who is known for her style and bold attitude. She knows how to keep the right balance when it comes to fashion choices. Meanwhile, she has got complete attention over her and fans are dropping lovely comments on her latest hot look. 

Shruti Haasan enjoys a huge fan base of over 14 million followers on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily routine amid lockdown. The actress has been treating her fans with photos and videos of herself during the lockdown. Music is something that helps her to keep calm while self-quarantined. She recently released her debut independent track, 'Edge' and received a lot of appreciation from all over for the same. 

Check out her photos below:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today was in a by @mashbymalvikashroff styled by @amritha.ram

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan) on

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Ravi Teja starrer Krack. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni. She will also be seen in Jananathan's Laabam. 

Shruti Haasan also plays an important role in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab. The film is Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Thalapathy Vijay takes up Mahesh Babu’s Green India Challenge; Plants sapling in his garden

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement