Shruti Haasan sets the temperature soaring with her monochrome pictures; Check it out

The sultry diva has set the temperatures soaring high with her latest pictures. Check out the pictures.

The south siren Shruti Haasan shared stunning monochrome pictures of herself on her Instagram account. The sultry diva has set the temperatures soaring high with her latest pictures. The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram and Shruti makes sure that she shares candid pictures from her life. The beautiful diva who is winning hearts with her divine looks will be seen in the upcoming film Krack. This southern film will feature Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The first look of the south drama Krack saw Shruti Haasan in a very refreshing look. The teaser of Krack has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audiences.

The fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the sizzling chemistry between the film's lead pair, Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja. The gorgeous actress had previously shared breath-taking pictures of herself from the photoshoot she did just before lockdown. Shruti Haasan looks stunning in her latest pictures which sees the actress cum singer in a black outfit and hair left open. The fans just can't stop drooling over the monochrome pictures of the southern beauty. The south actress has also shared videos of her cooking delicious cuisine amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Check out Shruti Haasan's post:

The fans love the fact that Shruti is sharing glimpses of her life amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The actress also shared an important message in her previous Instagram post, stating that people need to stay indoors and follow all the safety measures issued by the government.

(ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan shares stunning pictures from her photoshoot prior to lockdown; Says its time to introspect)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×