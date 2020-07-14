  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shruti Haasan to share screen space with sister Akshara Hassan in the Tamil remake Don’t Breathe?

Shruti Haasan and Akshara Hassan will be sharing screen space in an upcoming drama which is the Tamil remake of Hollywood flick, Don’t Breathe. This Tamil remake will also feature the south star Chiyaan Vikram in a key role.
3982 reads Mumbai
Shruti Haasan to share screen space with sister Akshara Hassan in the Tamil remake Don’t Breathe?Shruti Haasan to share screen space with sister Akshara Hassan in the Tamil remake Don’t Breathe?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The latest buzz in the south film industry is that southern divas, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Hassan will be sharing screen space in an upcoming drama which is the Tamil remake of Hollywood flick, Don’t Breathe. This Tamil remake will also feature the south star Chiyaan Vikram in a key role. The actor's character in the southern remake of the Hollywood drama Don’t Breathe is yet unknown. But, the fans and followers of the gorgeous Shruti Haasan are very excited by the diva doing a film along with her sister Akshara Hassan.

It would be interesting to see the two stunning sisters share screen space in the Tamil remake of Don’t Breathe. Now, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen in the highly anticipated film called Krack. This film will feature Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The film is helmed by ace south director, Gopichand Malineni. The first look of the upcoming film Krack sees Ravi Teja in a tough cop look. The southern actress Shruti Haasan will be playing the female lead in the much-awaited drama.

The south flick is expected to be a thriller. The southern beauty's first look poster from Krack was unveiled by the makers of the film. Shruti Haasan is seen in a traditional look. The fans and followers of the gorgeous actress are very impressed by the diva's first look from the upcoming film Krack.

Credits :tollywood.net

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement