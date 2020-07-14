Shruti Haasan to share screen space with sister Akshara Hassan in the Tamil remake Don’t Breathe?

Shruti Haasan and Akshara Hassan will be sharing screen space in an upcoming drama which is the Tamil remake of Hollywood flick, Don’t Breathe. This Tamil remake will also feature the south star Chiyaan Vikram in a key role.

The latest buzz in the south film industry is that southern divas, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Hassan will be sharing screen space in an upcoming drama which is the Tamil remake of Hollywood flick, Don’t Breathe. This Tamil remake will also feature the south star Chiyaan Vikram in a key role. The actor's character in the southern remake of the Hollywood drama Don’t Breathe is yet unknown. But, the fans and followers of the gorgeous Shruti Haasan are very excited by the diva doing a film along with her sister Akshara Hassan.

It would be interesting to see the two stunning sisters share screen space in the Tamil remake of Don’t Breathe. Now, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen in the highly anticipated film called Krack. This film will feature Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The film is helmed by ace south director, Gopichand Malineni. The first look of the upcoming film Krack sees Ravi Teja in a tough cop look. The southern actress Shruti Haasan will be playing the female lead in the much-awaited drama.

The south flick is expected to be a thriller. The southern beauty's first look poster from Krack was unveiled by the makers of the film. Shruti Haasan is seen in a traditional look. The fans and followers of the gorgeous actress are very impressed by the diva's first look from the upcoming film Krack.

