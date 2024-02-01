Shruti Haasan shares a glimpse into her goth-themed birthday celebrations with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan celebrated her birthday on 28th January in the company of boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and other close friends and family. The Salaar actress took to social media to share a glimpse into the goth-themed birthday celebrations, consisting of skulls, cake and a whole load of fun.

Under the caption of the post, Shruti wrote “Birthday dump. Best with the ones I love. Sober girls eat cake. All love no hate. Getting wise to bs. Thankful and staying blessed.”

Shruti and company looked elegant in black as they posed for a few pictures at the party. One user commented under the post, “Shruti’s the og goth coded baddie in Bollywood”. While another user wrote, “Look at you, you look so stunning”.

The party celebrations included the birthday girl Shruti Haasan, sister Akshara Haasan, mom Sarika and long-term boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.

A glimpse into Shruti Haasan's birthday celebrations

Shruti Haasan Upcoming Movies

The actress has had a fantastic 2023. Shruti Haasan was last seen in the magnum opus Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, which was released Pan-India. The film starred Prabhas in the main lead as Salaar, with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Naveen Shankar and many others essaying important roles. Salaar was written, directed and partly edited by Prashanth Neel.

Advertisement

Shruti Haasan also featured in Chiranjeevi’s highly successful commercial entertainer Waltair Veerayya, which also starred Ravi Teja in an important role, and was directed by K.S Bobby. Apart from that, the star actress was also seen in Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Shruti Haasan’s upcoming projects include Dacoit with Adivi Sesh, which is set to release in Telugu and Hindi. The first glimpse into the world of Dacoit promises a riveting action drama between two ex-lovers turned haters.

After which, the actress will also feature in Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in returning roles.

Not only is Shruti Haasan a brilliant actress, but is also an equally brilliant singer, who has lent her pulpy voice to numerous songs. The most recent ones include Odiyamma from Hi Nanna, and the title OST from Yash’s ‘Toxic’ movie.

ALSO READ: Has Shruti Haasan replaced Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Philip John’s Chennai Story? REPORT