Shruti Haasan shares about her struggle with the PCOS in a heartfelt post; Read inside

Shruti Haasan is believed to be extremely vocal regarding every aspect of her life. She does not hide any part of her identity from the fans. In her latest Instagram post, the Salaar star opened up about her painful struggle with PCOS and how she deals with the challenges associated with the health issue. Dropping a video of her intense workout, the stunner penned a heartfelt note on the photo-sharing app.

The actress wrote, "Work out with me I’ve been Facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and endometriosis - women know it’s a tough fight with the imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges - but instead of looking at it as a fight I choose to accept is an as natural movement that my body goes through to do it’s best and I say Thankyou by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out - my body isn’t perfect right now but my heart keeps fit to keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know it sounds a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me .. so ….! I’m so happy to share this with all of you."

Prior to this, Shruti Haasan entertained the netizens with a goofy post on social media. She shared pictures of her goofing around and motivated everyone to stay weird. She wrote, "Progression does not always mean progress...stay weird lovelies - sending you love."

Next, Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas in her pan-India, Salaar. The film was earlier scheduled to be out in cinema halls on 14 April this year, but the release got delayed.

