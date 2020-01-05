Shruti Haasan shares an adorable picture with Tabu and Radika Sarath Kumar; Check it out

Shruti Haasan who is also a well established musician will be seen as the female lead opposite Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the upcoming film called Krack.

The southern diva, Shruti Haasan who will be returning to Telugu film with the upcoming film called Krack, shared an adorable picture with the Cheeni Kum actress and south actress Radika Sarath Kumar. The picture shared by the stunning actress sees the trio in a happy mood as they take a selfie together. The actress Shruti Haasan who is also a well established musician will be seen as the female lead opposite Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. The film Krack is helmed by ace director Gopichand Malineni. The film will the gorgeous actress Shruti Haasan in a challenging role, suggest the media reports.

The southern beauty who is often travelling to foreign locations for her musical concerts is winning hearts of the fans and music lovers across the globe. The talented actress is the daughter of Hey Ram actor Kamal Haasan. The beautiful actress cum singer will be seen in some interesting films and had reportedly decided to also focus on her career in music. The fans and film audience who have loved Shruti Haasan in every film of hers be it from the Hindi film industry or south. The south actress and musician is among the much loved actresses from the south.

Shruti Haasan enjoy a tremendous fan following on her social media account. The fans and followers of the actress are just waiting to see the next stunning picture of hers. The latest picture shared by Shruti Haasan on her Instagram handle sees her all smiles with powerhouse talent Tabu and Radika Sarath Kumar.

Check out the video of Shruti Haasan:

