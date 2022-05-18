Shruti Haasan shares another glimpse from her workout session, jokes 'Nothing more glam than deo stains’; PIC
Take a look at the latest social media post by the Salaar star Shruti Haasan, flaunting her post-workout glow.
Shruti Haasan leaves no chance to inspire her fans. Motivating her supporters once again, the Saalar actress dropped a sneak peek of her workout session on Instagram. She donned black sportswear and her radiant picture was captioned, "Nothing more glam than deo stains".
Shruti Haasan is known for being active on social media and is seen sharing glimpses of her day-to-day life on Instagram. Her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika also frequently features with her on the photo-sharing app and the fans adore these new-age lovebirds. Most recently, Shruti Haasan tried the viral frozen cucumber beauty hack to beat the heat. The star who is blessed with glowing skin swears by homemade masks to take care of her glowing skin.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will next come to the silver screen with Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. The project with Prabhas in the lead has been backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The action drama will feature Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in supporting roles. Salaar was expected to hit the cinema halls on 14 April, however, the release got pushed and the final release date of the flick has not been revealed as of now.
On another front, the star will also be working alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi. The movie temporarily titled Mega154, marks the first film of the leads. This much-talked-about mass entertainer is being directed by KS Ravindra. Additionally, the actress also has Balakrishna's untitled project NBK107 with director Gopichand Malineni in the kitty.
