Shruti Haasan shares cosy photo with lockdown buddy Santanu Hazarika; Says 'So thankful'

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are in the news since last couple of months for their rumoured relationship. From celebrating birthdays to going on dinner dates, the rumoured couple has been grabbing the attention.

South and Bollywood beauty Shruti Haasan treated her fans with a lovely photo of herself posing with her lockdown buddy, Santanu Hazarika. One can see, they are twinning in an all-black look and this cosy photo has once again grabbed everyone's attention. Sharing the photo on Instagram story, Shruti wrote, "best lockdown buddy. so thankful." Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are in the news since last couple of months for their rumoured relationship. Recently, in an exclusive chat with us, Shruti opened up about Santanu when asked if she is dating him.

"I don't know if I believe in the concept of dating. Therefore I shall evade smoothly out of that. I will tell you what it is, it is not that I want to hide anything and never been the one to hide. But I have very things in my life that are personal. I grew up in front of people because of my parents... and everyone knows, everything to know so I'm not hiding anything but I think, I don't feel the need to put a label on it. I'm really thankful for our friendship. he is really very talented, very unique. I'm happy to have that equation in my life," Shruti Haasan opened up on her rumoured relationship with the doodle artist.

To unversed, Santanu is an engineering drop out and a doodle artist. His Instagram bio reads 'won the Best Doodle Artist' in 2014 Doodle Art and a co-founder of GAP - Gauhati Art Project. He has also worked with popular rappers and hip-hop artists like Raftaar and Divine.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen next opposite Prabhas in their upcoming Pan-India project titled, Salaar. The film is being directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

