Shruti Haasan shares a cute pic & pens a grateful note to thank fans for unconditional love on her birthday

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. The actress paved a niche for herself by working in different lingual industries. Today, on January 28, Shruti Haasan is celebrating her 36th birthday and social media is filled with birthday wishes and love. On that note, she got a little emotional and penned a note to thank fans for the love with a cute pic in a pout.

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic as she is all kisses and hugs for the love she is receiving. In the pic, the actress can be seen donning a black t-shirt with a silver neckpiece.

The actress also penned a note, which read, "Big kiss for all of you who take the time to show me your love and appreciation .. I am so beyond thankful I cannot even begin to explain it isn’t even my birthday yet and I feel so loved and celebrated one more year on our complicated and beautiful planet and I seem to know one thing for sure .. I don’t know enough. So much to learn , to see, to love and to be . I find myself surrounded by the reality I always wanted for myself. A sense of balance has found its way to me instead of me grabbing at it . I have learned from each an every one I encounter in person or online and for that I am grateful. Love will always lead the way …. And Thankyou so much for your."

Shruti Haasan will celebrate her birthday with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and sister Akshara Haasan as she is in the town with them.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and is set to release on April 14, 2022.

