Shruti Haasan shares dreamy PHOTOS in her latest post; Calls them 'nonchalant selfies'

Shruti Haasan looks very bit the diva she is in the latest photos and the fans are going completely gaga over them.

The gorgeous diva Shruti Haasan shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram account. The actress wrote in her social media post, "I’ve been spending a LOT of time with myself as you can tell from another series of nonchalant selfies, raise your hand if you’ve gone through this pandemic alone it’s been an amazing experience , reconnecting with friends and working in times like this - it’s also been super scary at night lol no more stories for me."

The sultry siren looks very bit the diva she is in the latest photos and the fans are going completely gaga over them. On the work front the stunner will be seen as the female lead in the upcoming film called Krack. This film will feature the Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. Ravi Teja is essaying the role of a tough police officer. The film Krack is expected to be a high intensity action thriller. The first look of the much awaited drama Krack was unveiled by its makers some time back.

The first look poster features the lead star in an intense avatar. The film is helmed by ace director Gopichand Malineni. The fans and followers of the gorgeous actress Shruti Haasan are eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen. The film was slated for a release earlier on, but due to the COVID 19 outbreak, the makers had to postpone the film's release. Shruti Haasan will also feature in the highly anticipated flick called Vakeel Saab.

