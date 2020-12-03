Shruti Haasan shares an eye catching silhouette PIC but its her thoughtful caption that grabs our attention

Shruti Haasan is currently busy shooting for Laabam that has been backed by SP Jananathan. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Shruti Haasan has been quite busy of late with the shooting schedules of her upcoming movies. However, the actress makes sure to take a little time out for herself. We get a proof of the same through her recent social media posts. One could see the Laabam star chilling by the beach and posing for some stunning pictures that have literally sent the internet into a meltdown. There is no doubt that Shruti has a huge fan base on social media.

As we speak of this, fans of the Vakeel Saab actress are in for a treat again as she has shared another picture on her Instagram handle. Though it happens to be a silhouette picture, one cannot stop gushing over the picturesque background amid the sea. Shruti has also penned a thoughtful note that reads, “All I aspire to be - I find in the energy of the ocean where dreams meet the shores of possibility - everything is more than what it seems - everything you need to be is within reach and out of reason (sic).”

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming movie Krack co-starring Ravi Teja. The action thriller has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. Now, the stunning diva is said to have moved to some location near Bengaluru for the shoot of her next project. She is currently shooting for Laabam co-starring Vijay Sethupathi that has been helmed by SP Jananathan. Shruti also has Vakeel Saab lined up in her kitty.

Credits :Shruti Haasan Instagram

