Shruti Haasan shares a fun memory from the sets of the Ravi Teja starrer Krack; Take a look

The sultry siren Shruti Haasan has shared a fun video on her Instagram account which was taken on the sets of the film Krack. The video features the actress dressed in a saree and is seen sitting on a bike. The gorgeous actress wrote in her Instagram post that, "Even I don’t know what I’m doing..super fun memories from the set of krack ! Can’t wait to get back to shoot @dongopichand." The actress is surely looking forward to getting back to the sets of the Ravi Teja starrer. The fans and followers are definitely delighted to see the actress in her traditional attire.

The fans of the diva are eagerly waiting to see her back on the big screen. The actress is reportedly essaying the lead in the upcoming film Krack. The film is expected to be a cop drama. The first look of the Ravi Teja film was unveiled by the makers some time back. The poster features Ravi Teja in his cop look. The first look of Shruti Haasan from the Gopichand Malineni directorial sees her in a traditional attire on a bike with Ravi Teja.

The film audiences are looking forward to watching Krack on the big screen. The film was slated for a release, but due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the release was postponed. The nation went into a lockdown and the theatres were shut down. The filmmakers had to shut their respective filming and production work.

