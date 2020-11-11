  1. Home
Shruti Haasan shares a glimpse of her current mood and it is all things fun; See Pic

Shruti Haasan is seen in an all black avatar as she shares a picture of her current mood. Take a look.
8371 reads Mumbai
The southern beauty Shruti Haasan shared a fun picture on her Instagram story. The gorgeous actress and singer is seen in an all black avatar as she shares a picture of her current mood. The actress wrote 'somebody' on her post, and the fans are delighted to see her latest photo. The stunner is seen in a black crop top and jeans, with hair left open. The actress surely knows how to ace her style statements. The diva Shruti Haasan is seen in a quirky mood. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles.

The actress has been sharing candid pictures and videos from her routine. The beautiful actress Shruti Haasan also shared a glimpse of her recording a song and she is seen in a happy mood. On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen in the upcoming drama called Krack. The news reports state that the sultry diva will be playing the female lead in Krack. The upcoming film is helmed by ace south director Gopichand Malineni. The film Krack features popular actor Ravi Teja in the lead. 

Check out the photo

The Mass Maharaja is essaying the role of a tough cop in the much awaited Gopichand Malineni film. The first look poster of the upcoming film was unveiled by the makers some time back. The makers also released the film's teaser some time ago, and the fans simply loved it. The lead star is seen fighting the villain.  

