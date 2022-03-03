Shruti Haasan shares health update after contracting COVID-19: Feel happy and grateful while I heal

Around a week back, Salaar actress Shruti Haasan tested positive for COVID-19. Informing the fans about her health, the star penned a lengthy note on social media and now the actress has posted another note, updating fans about her healing.

The Vakeel Saab actress shared some pictures of her chilling at home, enjoying some downtime. These stills were accompanied with the following note, “Happy and grateful while I heal !! I’m a few cups of medicinal tea away from being A ok … I hope ! This covid fatigue is properly real vitamins , water good thoughts and a dose of being that b will get you through anything it seems checking in to say Thankyou for all your love and I’m sending you mine my friends have been beyond wonderful showing me that we truly choose friends as family so much yummy khaana and love and pampering—Ps - I didn’t realise my hair is so frizzy… also what should I expect post covid ? Dos and don’ts?? Lemme know xo”.

Check out the post below:

In the last couple of months, numerous South celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh Babu, Khushbu Sundar, Vishnu Vishal, Trisha announced that they have been infected with COVID-19.

Coming to her movie lineup, Shruti Haasan will be playing the leading lady in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar alongside Prabhas. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the action flick also stars Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao. Shruti Haasan’s next is likely to come to theatres from 14 April.

Also Read: Hey Sinamika Twitter Review: Netizens hail Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari & Kajal's chemistry