Shruti Haasan shares health update of Kamal Haasan post hospitalising due to COVID 19: He is recovering well

Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19 after he came back from the United States. However, to receive better treatment the actor got admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. Now, his daughter Shruti Haasan shared an update regarding Kamal Haasan's health. She took to Twitter and thanked fans for prayers and also said he is recovering well.

"Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon !! Shruti Haasan tweeted."

Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon !! — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) November 24, 2021

A few days ago, the hospital where he is getting treatment released a health bulletin, which said, "Sri. Kamal Haasan is admitted in SRMC for complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and fever. He was tested COVID positive. He is on medical management and his condition is stable

Kamal Haasan went to the US to attend an event and to promote his clothing brand Indian Khadi. It is on his return that he tested Covid positive. On Monday, he took to Twitter and shared this news as he wrote, "There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Realize that the pandemic is not over yet and everyone is safe."

Also Read: Kamal Haasan hospitalized after testing COVID 19 positive post his US trip

On the work front, the actor is hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Besides, he recently wrapped up the last schedule of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram.