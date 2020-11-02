Shruti Haasan shares a hilarious post about being tired to drag herself to bed; See Pic

Shruti Haasan looks very pretty in the latest post she shared on her Instagram story. Check it out.

The southern beauty Shruti Haasan shared a funny post on her Instagram account. The actress wrote, "when you'are so tired your'are too tired to drag yourself to bed." The gorgeous diva, Shruti Haasan looks very pretty in the latest post she shared on her Instagram story. The news reports further go on to add that the stunner was in Chennai for the much awaited film called Laabam. This film will feature the makkal selvan of south film industry, Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

The beautiful Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite the Super Deluxe actor. The fans and followers of the sultry siren are eagerly waiting to see her share screen space with Vijay Sethupathi. The actress Shruti Haasan will also feature as the female lead in the upcoming film called Krack. This action thriller will feature the Mass Maharaja of the southern film industry, Ravi Teja. The makers of the film recently announced that the film will hit the big screen on Sankranti 2021.

Check out the photo

The makers of the Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja starrer also previously released the film's teaser. The fans and film audiences loved every aspect of the film's teaser. Krack's teaser features Ravi Teja in a cop's role. The lead actor will be seen battling it out with the villain in an intense action thriller. The first look of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan has already generated a lot of intrigue among the fans.

(ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan gets groovy in her latest post & the fans are simply impressed; Take a look)

