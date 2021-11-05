Shruti Haasan shares an 'imperfect picture' from her perfect Diwali celebration with beau Santanu Hazarika

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 05, 2021 08:04 AM IST  |  4.4K
   
Shruti Haasan diwali photos
Shruti Haasan shares an 'imperfect picture' from her perfect Diwali celebration with beau Santanu Hazarika
Advertisement

Shruti Haasan celebrated Diwali 2021 with her beau Santanu Hazarika in Mumbai. Sharing a happy picture of them, Shruti wrote on Instagram, "An imperfect picture from our perfect Diwali... wishing you and yours the best the brightest and all the blessings !." One can see, Shruti sporting a saree while Santanu has dressed up in a traditional look. 

They never confirmed being in a relationship but their every picture together speaks volumes about their true love. The actress has been spotted with beau Santanu Hazarika a lot of times. On being asked if it is nice to be in love? Shruti, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, had said, "It’s always nice to be in love. It’s always the best feeling. It's also wonderful to break up because I get so many songs out of it. I look at the good side." 

Take a look at their latest Diwali photo below: 

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda & family beams with joy, Allu Arjun bursts crackers to celebrate Diwali 2021 

On the work front, after Vakeel Saab and Krack, Shruti has geared up for her next big project with Prabhas, titled Salaar. Being helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, Salaar will see Prabhas playing never seen before role. 

Advertisement

Credits: Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

₹12,499.00
₹14,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹140.00
₹175.00 (20%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement For Prime

Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacemen...

₹11,499.00
₹14,499.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹34.00
₹99.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹2,499.00
₹2,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/additional Exchange Offers

Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/addit...

₹12,499.00
₹13,999.00 (11%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹95.00
₹100.00 (5%)
 Buy Now
Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition (bass Blue)

Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition (bass Blue)

₹1,799.00
₹2,190.00 (18%)
 Buy Now
View All