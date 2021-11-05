Shruti Haasan shares an 'imperfect picture' from her perfect Diwali celebration with beau Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan celebrated Diwali 2021 with her beau Santanu Hazarika in Mumbai. Sharing a happy picture of them, Shruti wrote on Instagram, "An imperfect picture from our perfect Diwali... wishing you and yours the best the brightest and all the blessings !." One can see, Shruti sporting a saree while Santanu has dressed up in a traditional look.

They never confirmed being in a relationship but their every picture together speaks volumes about their true love. The actress has been spotted with beau Santanu Hazarika a lot of times. On being asked if it is nice to be in love? Shruti, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, had said, "It’s always nice to be in love. It’s always the best feeling. It's also wonderful to break up because I get so many songs out of it. I look at the good side."

Take a look at their latest Diwali photo below:

On the work front, after Vakeel Saab and Krack, Shruti has geared up for her next big project with Prabhas, titled Salaar. Being helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, Salaar will see Prabhas playing never seen before role.