Shruti Haasan shares a mesmerising PHOTO and fans cannot stop drooling over it

The latest picture of the southern beauty Shruti Haasan is taking the internet by storm. The gorgeous actress shared a mesmerising photo on her Instagram account. The sultry siren looks every bit the diva she is in her scintillating photo. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The latest photo of the actress Shruti Haasan is making the fans go gaga over it. The candid picture will surely grab attention.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen in the upcoming film Krack. The actress will be seen as the female lead in the much awaited drama. The film features Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja as the lead actor. The highly anticipated action thriller is helmed by ace director Gopichand Malineni. The makers of krack had previously released the first look poster of the film which features Ravi Teja in an intense look. The fans and audience members gave the first look poster of Krack a thundering response. The makers later on also unveiled the film's teaser.

The Ravi Teja starrer's teaser features the lead actor in a cop's avatar. Ravi Teja can be seen battling the villain. The fans and followers of Ravi Teja loved every aspect of the film Krack's teaser. Now, the film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The makers of Krack recently announced that the film will release on Sankranti 2021.

