  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shruti Haasan shares a monochrome picture of herself as a fond memory & fans are crushing over it

The photo shared by Shruti Haasan is a monochrome picture, of herself. The fans and followers of the gorgeous diva, are totally crushing over Shruti's photo.
3837 reads Mumbai
Shruti Haasan shares a monochrome picture of herself as a fond memory & fans are crushing over itShruti Haasan shares a monochrome picture of herself as a fond memory & fans are crushing over it
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The south siren Shruti Haasan shared a breath-taking picture of herself as a fond memory from the year 2018. The photo shared by Shruti Haasan is a monochrome picture, of herself. Shruti Haasan looks stunning in the black and white photo. The fans and followers of the gorgeous diva, are totally crushing on Shruti's photo. On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in the southern drama, titled Krack. The much-awaited drama will feature the Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. Ravi Teja is essaying the role of a tough cop.

The first look poster of the southern film Krack, features Mass Maharaja in an intense look. The second look poster of Krack featured the film's leading pair, Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in traditional outfits riding a bike. The poster of Krack had managed to generate a lot of interest and intrigue among the audience members and fans. The film Krack is helmed by Gopichand Malineni. The teaser of Krack shows Ravi Teja as a tough cop battling it out with the villains of the film.

Check out Shruti Haasan's photo

The film was expected to hit the big screen. But due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the makers of Krack had to postpone the film's release, as all the theatres in the country had been shut down, after the lockdown was imposed. Now, the fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see Shruti Haasan on the big screen.   

Credits :instagram

Latest Videos
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement