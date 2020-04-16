Shruti Haasan shares a quirky PHOTO of her drinking coffee after 15 years; Says 'back to my matcha'

The actress who will feature in the upcoming film called Krack alongside Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja, wrote in her post that she had coffee after a long time of 15 years.

The south siren Shruti Haasan shared a picture on her Instagram account with quirky expressions. The actress who will feature in the upcoming film called Krack alongside Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja, wrote in her post that she had coffee after a long time of 15 years. The gorgeous diva, also wrote that she only took 'teeny tiny' portions of coffee and now it was time to go back to her matcha. Shruti is known to be a fan of matcha tea, and now after a gap of 15 years, the actress gave coffee a shot. But, it doesn't look like she enjoyed the coffee so much, going by her quirky expressions.

The actress is keeping her fans entertained by sharing candid pictures and videos of her activities during the Coronavirus lockdown period. The actress shared some fun videos of her cooking some delicious South Indian dishes. The fans and followers of the stunning diva are delighted to get a glimpse of Shruti's activities and the fans also love watching her sing. On the work front, Shruti Haasan will star in Krack in which she essays the female lead opposite Ravi Teja. The makers of the southern drama had unveiled the first look of the actress some time back.

Check out Shruti Haasan's picture:

The teaser of Krack looks very promising and the fans have given the teaser a thumbs up. Now, the actress has been sharing some interesting pictures of herself amid the lockdown and is making sure her fans known how she is keeping up. The fans loved every bit of the latest picture shared by Shruti of her getting back to coffee after 15 years.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan's 6 relatable Instagram posts you should check out)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×