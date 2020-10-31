Shruti Haasan shares a quirky PHOTO from her film set and the fans are impressed

The actress Shruti Haasan is seen donning a traditional saree and holding a cloth on her face in her latest photo. Check it out.

The southern beauty Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram story to share a quirky picture of herself from the sets of her film. The picture sees Shruti Haasan in her character look. The gorgeous diva is seen donning a traditional saree in her latest picture. The actress is seen holding a cloth on her face, which totally makes up for a quirky photo. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The fans and followers of the sultry siren Shruti Haasan are surely delighted to see the latest pictures of the actress.

On the work front, the southern beauty Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in the upcoming film called Krack. The film features Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The makers of the southern drama Krack had previously released the first look poster of the film some time back. Later on the makers of Krack also unveiled the film's teaser and it surely packs a punch.

The film Krack's teaser sees the lead actor Ravi Teja in a tough cop look. The lead actor will be seen taking on the villain in the intense action drama. The much awaited drama Krack is helmed by ace director Gopichand Malineni. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer to hit the big screen.

