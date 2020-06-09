Shruti Haasan shares a quirky picture on her way to Hyderabad; Says 'my nose hurts so bad'

The actress, Shruti Haasan is seen wearing a face mask and a cap as she made her way to Hyderabad after 75 days of quarantine in Mumbai.

The south siren Shruti Haasan shared a picture on her Instagram story, as she undertook her journey from Mumbai to Hyderabad. The actress, Shruti Haasan is seen wearing a face mask and a cap as she made her way to Hyderabad after 75 days of quarantine in Mumbai. On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in the southern action thriller titled Krack. The Gopichand Malineni film will have Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja as the lead actor. The makers of Krack had previously unveiled the first look poster of the film.

The fans were very impressed with the film's first look poster. Later on, the makers of Lrack also revealed the first look poster of the film's female lead, Shruti Haasan. The poster features Shruti Haasan in a traditional look donning a saree alongside Ravi Teja in a classic South Indian look on a bike. The fans and film audiences gave the stunner's look a positive response and also appreciated her character look in their respective social media posts. The fans and followers of the southern beauty are eagerly waiting waiting for the film to release on the big screen.

Many south filmmakers have decided to release the respective films on a digital streaming platform. Films like Penguin and Sufiyum Sujatayum will release on an OTT platform. Previously, Jyothika's Ponmagal Vandhal released on a digital streaming platform, as there is a lot of uncertainty over the theatres re-opening.

