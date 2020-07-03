  1. Home
Shruti Haasan shares a quirky post about her visiting the salon; Says never liked going there

The actress shared a photo in which she has kept her hair strand on her face to replicate a mustache. Shruti also says in her post that she never really liked going to the salon.
The south siren Shruti Haasan shared a fun and quirky photo on her Instagram account, wherein she says she wants to visit the salon. The actress shared a photo in which she has kept her hair strand on her face to replicate a mustache. Shruti also says in her post that she never really liked going to the salon. The actress who will be seen in the upcoming film Krack, is seen in a black coloured outfit. The actress has been sharing candid photos on her Instagram account. The fans and followers of the southern actress are delighted to see the quirky photo Shruti Haasan has shared in her Instagram account.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen in the Ravi Teja starrer called Krack. The film was slated for a release in the month of May. But, due to the Coronavirus scare the Government had imposed a complete lockdown in the nation to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. The global outbreak of Coronavirus led to the shutting down of theatres among other things. The filmmakers had to shut down the filming and production work of their respective films.

Check out Shruti Haasan's post

The state governments have now allowed filmmakers to resume shoots with strict rules and regulations in place for the filming work to begin. The gorgeous actress Shruti Haasan will also feature in the upcoming film called Laabam. This film will feature makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The stunner Shruti Haasan reportedly has sung a song for the film. The fans are eagerly looking forward to the film. 

