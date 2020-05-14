Shruti Haasan shares a stunning monochrome picture; fans just can't take their eyes off her

The picture features the actress cum singer Shruti Haasan in a black outfit with her hair left open. Check it out.

The southern beauty Shruti Haasan shared a stunning black and white picture of herself. The mesmerizing photo is such that the fans just cannot take their eyes off her. The picture features the actress cum singer Shruti Haasan in a black outfit with her hair left open. The gorgeous picture is winning everyone's hearts and the fans and followers of the Krack actress are thoroughly delighted to see the stunner photo. On the work front, the sultry siren will be seen next as the female lead in the Ravi Teja starrer called Krack. This film is helmed by ace south director Gopichand Malineni.

The south star Ravi Teja who is fondly known as Mass Maharaja had previously featured as the lead in the southern film called Disco Raja. This film did not create any magic on the big screen and hence the south actor Ravi Teja has pinned his hopes on the upcoming film Krack. The Gopichand Malineni film will showcase Ravi Teja as a tough cop. The first look of the Mass Maharaja from Krack has generated a lot of curiosity and intrigue among the fans and film audiences.

Check out Shruti Haasan's post:

The teaser of the film Krack also looks very promising and the lead actor is seen doing some high-intensity action scenes. As a police officer in the film, Ravi Teja is packing all the right punches. The fans are very excited about the film and are waiting to see the film on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Krack First Look: Ravi Teja plays a tough cop in the Gopichand Malineni directorial)

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×