Shruti Haasan shares stunning pictures from her photoshoot prior to lockdown; Says its time to introspect
The south siren Shruti Haasan who will be seen opposite Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the upcoming film Krack has shared pictures from her photoshoot. Shruti has shared some stunning pictures from her photoshoot which was done prior to the Coronavirus lockdown in the country. The actress also wrote a powerful message in her Instagram post. Shruti urges everyone that the lockdown period is a time when each and everyone should introspect. The sultry diva writes that it is very important to think about various aspects of life, and finding answers to questions which were unanswered.
The Yevadu actress states that it is crucial that everyone stays home and stays safe. She further writes that after the Coronavirus lockdown is over, it does not mean that we let our guard down and celebrate with our folks. Shruti highlights in her post that it is of prime importance to follow all the safety guidelines issued by the government in order to fight the Coronavirus crisis. Shruti Haasan who enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account states that she misses work and working alongside people.
SELF ISOLATING SINCE 1986 one of my last shoots before lock down - I do miss working with people and the energy of a movie set and the lovely vibe of a jam room but isolating is something we HAVE TO DO and when the lock down eases it doesn’t mean you go out and throw a party and squish each other. PLEASE STAY HOME as much as you can. We are up against something unseen and it’s something we haven’t understood yet. So we must not behave as Though we are invincible or can somehow negotiate with a virus !! This time can be used to talk with yourself and ask yourself the questions you’ve been avoiding and maybe find a way to find some new answers ! ALSO a time to have gratitude for what you do have , your food your friends your family and your comforts .Sending everyone lots of love and tonnes of good joo joo
The southern beauty has shared some breath-taking pictures of herself from her previous photoshoot. The fans and followers of the actress are delighted to see the latest pictures of the south diva. Shruti Haasan further mentions that she misses all the buzz from the sets of the films and the high-strung energy from a jamming session.
