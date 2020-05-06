Shruti Haasan shares stunning pictures from her photoshoot prior to lockdown; Says its time to introspect

The sultry diva writes that it is very important to think about various aspects of life and finding answers to questions that are unanswered.

The south siren Shruti Haasan who will be seen opposite Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the upcoming film Krack has shared pictures from her photoshoot. Shruti has shared some stunning pictures from her photoshoot which was done prior to the Coronavirus lockdown in the country. The actress also wrote a powerful message in her Instagram post. Shruti urges everyone that the lockdown period is a time when each and everyone should introspect. The sultry diva writes that it is very important to think about various aspects of life, and finding answers to questions which were unanswered.

The Yevadu actress states that it is crucial that everyone stays home and stays safe. She further writes that after the Coronavirus lockdown is over, it does not mean that we let our guard down and celebrate with our folks. Shruti highlights in her post that it is of prime importance to follow all the safety guidelines issued by the government in order to fight the Coronavirus crisis. Shruti Haasan who enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account states that she misses work and working alongside people.

Check out Shruti Haasan's post:

The southern beauty has shared some breath-taking pictures of herself from her previous photoshoot. The fans and followers of the actress are delighted to see the latest pictures of the south diva. Shruti Haasan further mentions that she misses all the buzz from the sets of the films and the high-strung energy from a jamming session.

