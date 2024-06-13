Shruti Haasan shoots action set pieces for Dacoit, shares goofy behind-the-scenes moments with Adivi Sesh

Shruti Haasan's next film, Dacoit, stars Adivi Sesh of Goodachari, Major, and HIT: The Second Case fame. It is presently being shot in Hyderabad. This time, Haasan joins the team for a massive action filming schedule.

The actress, who plays the female lead, captured a behind-the-scenes selfie with Adivi Sesh to showcase their bond and positive vibes on set.

Annapurna Studios, associated with Dacoit as a presenter, shared the BTS moment on their social media, writing, “Intense in front of the camera, goofy behind it… @adivisesh & @shrutzhaasan clicked themselves in between the shoot of #DACOIT…”

The Salaar actress's inclusion in the Dacoit cast boosted the production of the ambitious pan-India action drama. The production team is presently filming action set pieces involving the lead actors.

Sharing the update on the production status, the presenter also penned, “The team is currently shooting a MASSIVE ACTION SCHEDULE at a brisk pace…”

Check out the post below:

Here’s everything you want to know about Dacoit

Dacoit unfolds a gripping tale of two former lovers who are compelled to reconnect as they team up to carry out a series of daring heists, to change their lives and reshape their destinies.

The film captures the true essence of Indian cinema, offering a thrilling journey filled with action, romance, and shocking twists.

Shaneil Deo, who previously collaborated with Adivi Sesh as the Director of Photography on several Telugu blockbusters such as Goodachari and Kshanam, is making his directorial debut with this film.

Dacoit is being filmed alternately in Hindi and Telugu, making it available to a larger audience.

It is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, with Suniel Narang serving as co-producer. Annapurna Studios, established by the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, manages the distribution.

Dacoit Title Teaser -

More about Shruti Haasan

Hassan was last seen in the blockbuster Telugu action thriller Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel under the production banner of Hombale Films.

Alongside her, the film also featured an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy, and others.

Up next, along with Dacoit, the actress will be seen in Salaar Part 2 and the Chennai story.

Chennai Story is an upcoming rom-com directed by Philip John, starring Viveik Kalra and Haasan. It adapts Timeri N. Murari's 2004 novel, The Arrangements of Love.

Initially, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was cast in the lead role but was later replaced by Shruti Haasan.

In the case of Salaar 2, the film is in production and is expected to hit the big screens in April 2025.

