Shruti Haasan showers love and kisses on Santanu Hazarika as she reunites with him after attending Cannes

Shruti Haasan attended Cannes Film Festival in France and made eyebrows raise with her stunning look in black. After the event, the actress headed to London and reunited with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. She couldn't hold her excitement seeing him after many days and showered him in love.

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram story and shared a lovely dovey video with her beau Santanu as they reunited in London after Cannes 2023. In the video, she is seen dancing, excited seeing Santanu and hugs him, showers kisses on his cheek and head. The video proves she is head over heels in love with Santanu and pure goals.

She also shared another intimate photo with Santanu Hazarika and wrote, "Date night with my favourite human in my favourite city @santanu_hazarika_art." Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika make for a romantic couple and never shy away to flaunt their love for each other. They have been dating for two years and are in a live-in relationship. The actress revealed that she met him in 2018 and was the first one to propose. Shruti Haasan is extremely vocal about her relationship with the visual artist Santanu Hazarika. From social media, and airports to dates, the couple's PDA-filled moments truly set major goals.

Check out Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika's video here:

Shruti Haasan attends Cannes

Shruti Haasan made heads turn with her look in a black dress. The actress took to Instagram and shared a set of stunning pictures from her time at the French Riviera. Shruti looks perfectly like a beauty in a black latex dress. She wore her hair in a top knot and looked as gorgeous as ever.

Shruti's look from Cannes caught her boyfriend's attention as well. He commented fire emojis on the post.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will be seen next in Prashant Neel’s Saalar opposite Prabhas. The actress has already completed shooting for her portions of the film. Salaar is scheduled to release on September 28, 2023. Recently, the director and producer Vijay Kiragandur deactivated their Twitter accounts due to fans demanding updates about Salaar.

She will also be seen in the English language film titled The Eye.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samantha's ruched Gauri & Nainika gown look with pointed corset worth Rs 1,58,000 is her moment to go all out