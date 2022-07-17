Shruti Haasan shows goofy side of her relationship with Santanu Hazarika in new dance video; WATCH

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarikato make for a sassy duo. Every now and then, the Vakeel Sahab actress shares sneak peeks of their time together on her Instagram handle. Once again, the diva took to the photo-sharing app and dropped a video dancing with beau Santanu Hazarika. The lovebirds can be seen twinning in black.

Her latest clip was captioned, "Only the chaotic energy of this edit can truly capture the nonsense that is Santanu and I trying to dance together he is the world's best dancing partner cause he’s just 90s babies having a rad Saturday night @santanu_hazarika_art no one makes me like you do."

A couple of days back, the Salaar actress conducted a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram. One of the fans asked her, "When will you marry dear?" Replying to this, she was quoted saying, "When will everyone stop asking". As she was wearing a mask, her expressions were not obvious and she added, "It was a big eye roll, for your information."

Prior to this, Shruti Haasan was also asked about her idea of marriage some time ago, to which she replied, “It’s not something I’d jump at right away." She was further quoted as saying that her views on marriage had been affected by her parents’ Kamal Haasan and Sarika divorce, “Because their marriage did not work out, she would not discount the idea of marriage. When it worked, they were a brilliant couple, and that’s what I chose to look at."

The stunner has Salaar alongside Prabhas and NBK107 along with Nandamuri Balakrishna in her kitty.

