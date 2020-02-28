Shruti Haasan shuts down trolls who called her ‘skinny’ like a boss; View Post
South star Shruti Haasan slammed body shamers with her latest empowering post on Instagram. The Ezham Arivu actor shared a collage of two photos of herself, which were supposedly taken three days apart, and shut down trolls who called her ‘skinny’ with a strong post. In the post, she said that she can never be driven by other people's opinions about her or her lifestyle and that people can avoid commenting about her body. Shruti's post came few hours after trolls body shamed her calling her skinny.
It is well-known that trolls from time to time call her out for her lip enhancement and nose job. But this time around, she broke her silence and even went on to admit that she has undergone plastic surgery. Sharing a collage, she wrote, "I'm happy to say this is my life, my face and yes, I've had plastic surgery which I'm not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No. Am I against it? No. It's just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds".
So .... I decided to post this right after my previous post and I’ll tell you why. I’m not one driven by other people’s opinions of me but the constant commenting and she’s too fat now she’s too thin is so avoidable. These two pictures have been taken three days apart. I’m sure there are women out there who relate to what I’m going to say. Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy. The pain isn’t easy the physical changes aren’t easy but what’s become easier to me is to share my journey. No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That’s just not cool. I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it ? No am I against it ? No - it’s just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill . I’m learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too :)
Shruti also narrated about the pain of changes that every woman goes through, while stating that she has been trying to balance her hormonal issues, but it has never been easy for her. She finished the post by adding that no one can ever be in a position to judge another person and advised people to 'chill and spread love', while adding that the greatest love story in her life was with herself.
Add new comment