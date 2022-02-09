Shruti Haasan slams for being asked if she speaks Hindi: 'As if South is from another planet'

Shruti Haasan slammed trolls on social media for being asked if she speaks Hindi as she comes from the South. The question didn't go quite well as it showed prejudice against her.

In an interactive session with her fans on Instagram, a user asked if she can speak Hindi as she is an actress from the South. Shruti Haasan looked miffed in a video she posted, in which she said, “List of things you probably shouldn’t do around me. One is asking me, “Aap Hindi bol paying kya you’re from the South na,” as if it’s a different planet. We’re all making movies; we’re all working hard, no time for prejudice in 2022.”

For unversed, Shruti Haasan made her debut in 2009 with Bollywood film Luck and went on to act in films like Tevar, Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji, D Day, Welcome Back, Rocky Handsome, Behen Hogi Teri and others. She achieved recognition in the South with films like My Friend, Anaganaga O Dheerudu, 7aum Arivu, 3, Gabbar Singh and the list goes on. Today, she is the most popular and bankable actress.

Coming to future projects, Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s upcoming pan-Indian film, Salaar. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 1, 2022. She will also be starring in the web series titled Bestseller. The project will also feature Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni.

