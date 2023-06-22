Shruti Haasan 'smokes pot?' Actress replies to fans about smoking and drinking habits

Shruti Haasan is often active on social media, connecting with fans via her fun videos and Q&A sessions. And her responses are sassy and perfect, which garner huge attention. Now, yet again, her response that she is into smoking, drinking, and drugs has left everyone talking.

Recently, Shruti announced a Q&A session during the shoot break. A fan asked if she smokes or not and wrote, U smoke pot rightttt?" To this, Shruti posted a selfie of her face with a tattoo filter and responded, “No, I don’t. I don’t drink either. I lead a sober life and I am so thankful for it (sic).”

Check out Shruti Haasan's reply to fan's drugs question here:

Earlier, during one of the interactive sessions, a fan asked Shruti Haasan to choose her favourite drink from whiskey, beer, cocktail, and vodka. However, the Salaar actress made it clear that she doesn't consume alcohol. "I live a sober life. I've been sober for 6 years now. So I don't touch alcohol and none of these are my favourites. I drink non-alcoholic beer sometimes,"

Shruti Haasan portrays her unabashed way on social media. From sharing cosy photos with beau Santanu Hazarika, workout videos, mental health issues and more. She also interacts with her fans regularly and they also make it a point to ask her about marriage, books and many fun questions.

Professional front

She will be seen next alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s forthcoming action flick, Salaar. She recently joined the sets and the film is expected to release this year. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the drama will also have Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in key roles.

.According to the latest reports, the teaser Salaar will be released in the first week of July. The exact date is not yet finalised. While the makers are yet to confirm this officially, the buzz has surely made fans excited. Salaar is scheduled to release worldwide on September 28, as announced by the makers.



