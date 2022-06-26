Shruti Haasan spends a lazy Sunday and gives us a sneak peek of her fun time; PHOTOS

Sunday is all about sleeping in late, brunch and spending time with your loved ones. Things are similar for Shruti Haasan as well, who enjoyed a relaxing weekend today. The Salaar actress dropped some glimpses from her day at home on Instagram.

Posting the photos on social media, she captioned them, "I had a beautiful day … those are special .. rainy lazy and filled with hope .. grateful for me I’ve become and the souls That surround me @santanu_hazarika_art." Shruti Haasan looks cool in a black printed co-ord set.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has several big-budget films in the making. She will be seen alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in Bobby's directorial. Named Chiru154 for now, this highly-anticipated project is likely to reach the cinema halls on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi in 2023. The Acharya actor is expected to essay the role of a cop in his next. It has also been announced that the official title teaser of Chiru 154 will be out shortly.

Jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the prestigious production house Mythri Movie Makers, the team has completed around 40 percent of the film's shoot. The next schedule of the movie is likely to start in July. The team plans to film non-stop and complete the work within the deadline.

Bobby has worked on the film's script himself in association with Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy. Devi Sri Prasad has provided the music for the movie, while Arthur A Wilson is the cinematographer.

Furthermore, Shruti Haasan also has Salaar, along with Prabhas in her kitty. This much-discussed flick was supposed to be out on 14 April, but now its release has been pushed for the next year.

