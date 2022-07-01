Shruti Haasan spills the beans on her marriage plans; Find out

With many celebrity weddings taking place in the recent past, Salaar actress, Shruti Haasan was also asked the inevitable question about her marriage plans. In an interview with ETimes, the actress was posed with the question of her marriage plans when she mentioned that she has no clue about the same. She was quoted saying, “I have no clue. I have no answer for you."

However, this is not the first time that Shruti Haasan has opened up about her marriage plans. Previously, the Vakeel Sahab star was questioned about her idea of marriage. Faced with the inquiry, she said. “It’s not something I’d jump at right away," she had said. She also said that her views on marriage had been influenced by her parents’ Kamal Haasan and Sarika divorce. “Because their marriage did not work out, she would not discount the idea of marriage. When it worked, they were a brilliant couple, and that’s what I chose to look at."

Shruti Haasan is now dating visual artist Santanu Hazarika. The lovebirds got together in 2020 and got into a love-in relationship in 2021. In the meantime, the diva penned an emotional note on Instagram a couple of days ago, sharing her painful struggle with PCOS.

Her note read, "Work out with me I’ve been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and endometriosis - women know it’s a tough fight with the imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges - but instead of looking at it as a fight I choose to accept is an as natural movement that my body goes through to do it’s best and I say Thankyou by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out - my body isn’t perfect right now but my heart keeps fit to keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know it sounds a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me .. so ….! I’m so happy to share this with all of you."

