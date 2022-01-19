Shruti Haasan spills the beans on how she met beau Santanu Hazarika; WATCH

Shruti Haasan is open about her relationship with visual artist Santanu Hazarika. The couple is in a live-in relationship and often appear together on social media, giving fans a glimpse as to what their chemistry is all about. Although the two have been dating for a while now, the actress has opened about her relationship only in the last year. Since their first picture surfaced together on the actress’ birthday, these two have been vocal regarding every aspect of their relationship.

Recently, Shruti Haasan revealed when she first met her beau and also, when the two started to date. Answering a question by a fan, Shruti Haasan revealed, "I knew about Santanu Hazarika in 2018, but we got together at the beginning of 2020.” Previously, Shruti Haasan had revealed that she was the first one to say 'I Love You' in their relationship.

During the couple's challenge on Instagram , the pair spilled the beans of several other questions about their bond. When asked who's the protective among the two, both pointed at each other. Shruti Haasan pointed at herself for the question, ‘Who is most likely to start an argument?’

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. The project has been backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Besides the lead pair, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in crucial roles. Salaar is expected to hit the silver screens on 14 April 2022.