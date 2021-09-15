Shruti Haasan spotted as she stepped out in city for shopping in a trendy casual attire post Salaar shoot

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses, who has a unique fashion sense. The actress is a total diva and her outfits speak so too. Known as Goth beauty for her signature black look, she is a total stunner. The actress was spotted acing a casual look as she headed for shopping in the city.

Shruti Haasan, who is in Hyderabad for the Prabhas starrer Salaar shoot, has stepped out in the city for shopping. Post the shoot, the actress went for a shopping spree and was clicked by shutterbugs. In the photos, one can see, Shruti in a black top and blue jeans, a classic casual attire. The Vakeel Saab actress accessorised her outfit with a black mask, black shoes and left her long tresses open. Although Shruti is an all-black person, she never misses to add a touch of colour every now and surprise her fans.

Check out the pics here:

Shruti Haasan landed in Hyderabad from Mumbai for the shoot of pan Indian film Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel. She along with the team were shooting for the third schedule. And reportedly have wrapped the schedule. On that note, yesterday while shooting for the film, Shruti shared a video from the sets and revealed her most favourite thing to do.

Salaar is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur and the cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda. Apart from that, Shruti Haasan recently released Labaam, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi is running good in the theatres.