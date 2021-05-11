Shruti Haasan takes crystal therapy at home; Shares a glimpse of her room's boho corner

She shared a video of her crystal collections that helps in healing the mind and thoughts. Going by the video and her collection, Shruti Haasan believes in the healing power of the crystals.

Crystal therapy is quite popular in Hollywood and has become increasingly a trend lately. Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Jenna Dewan to Miranda Kerr are obsessed with these cute little rocks. Recently, Shruti Haasan also took crystal therapy at home and shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram. She shared a video of her crystal collections that helps in healing the mind and thoughts. Going by the video and her collection, Shruti Haasan clearly believes in the healing power of the crystals.

Shruti Haasan has always shared her thoughts on mental health and taking various therapies. The Vakeel Saab actor has battled with anxiety and depression in the past. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti revealed she had anxiety even as a child. "It took me a long time to come to terms with it. I have had anxiety for many years, and I think it was triggered by certain traumas which is the case with most people. Trauma feels like a very heavy word, but anything can trigger it. Trauma is basically something that’s inflicted, (it) could be large or small. That’s why it's a bit complicated with anything with mental health, because what may be traumatic for you may not be traumatic for me. But it is the way each individual’s mind processes trauma, and there are various reactions to it. In my case the reaction was anxiety," says Shruti.

On the work front, after Krack and Vakeel Saab, Shruti Haasan will be seen in Prabhas starrer Salaar. The actress has already wrapped up a small schedule of her role in Hyderabad and is looking forward to resume shoot once things are back to normal.

