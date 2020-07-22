  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shruti Haasan talks about an active YouTube channel being her next logical step

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan will be uploading unseen footage of her music tours and giving a sneak peek into her original tracks on her YouTube channel.
1520 reads Mumbai
Shruti Haasan talks about an active YouTube channel being her next logical stepShruti Haasan talks about an active YouTube channel being her next logical step
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shruti has performed extensively across the UK and has been working towards her debut album.

"I had a lot of fun interacting with fans on social media and I think an active YouTube channel is the next logical step," Shruti said.

Talking about its content, she said: "It will contain all my original content, BTS footage and videos from my performances and tours."

She had earlier told IANS about the difference between performing in the West and India. "It depends on the kind of audience anywhere in the world. Have they come there to hear the music the artiste is presenting or have they come there with preconceived notions? It happens to the biggest artistes of the world."

Giving an example, she said: "It could be Beyonce. You may want her to sing 'Crazy in love', but maybe she doesn't want to and they could feel disappointed or they could say 'No, we love Beyonce and would love to hear anything that she wants to sing for us'.

"The beautiful thing is because I have a repertoire of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi songs, and the audiences abroad are mixed, it's been really amazing that they come there for English music and they understand the journey -- that Shruti is writing in English and this is her form of expression and they appreciate that. That is very special to me."

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement