Shruti Haasan talks about Vakeel Saab, friendship with Tamannaah Bhatia, her quarantine schedule and more

Shruti Haasan, who is working on Krack with Ravi Teja, got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and spoke about her quarantine break and upcoming projects.

The ongoing lockdown might have got us stuck in our homes but it doesn’t stop us from reaching our favourite celebs. And Pinkvilla has been doing its bit in bringing the updates about your celebs to you and take your questions to them through our exclusive Instagram Live session. The recent guest for our Instagram Live was Shruti Haasan who is a well known actress in both Bollywood and South Indian film industry. The diva has given several hits in her career so far and enjoys a massive fan following.

During the live session, the Gabbar Is Back actress got candid about her personal and professional life and revealed how she is dealing with the quarantine mode. Shruti revealed that she has been enjoying her time alone these days and spend her time cooking, working out, sleeping for as long as she wants and also watching her favourite movies. She also emphasised that while many people have been abandoning their pets owing to coronavirus scare, it is the most heartbreaking thing for her as pets do not spread the virus.

Furthermore, Shruti spilled beans about her friendship with Tamannaah Bhatia and revealed how they first met and gelled over the years. The Yevadu star also added that she shares a great bond with Tamannaah and has learnt a lot from her so far. Besides, she also sang praises for Allu Arjun and called him her favourite co-star.

Talking about the work front, Shruti dismissed the reports of being a part of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab. However, she revealed that she has two projects in the kitty which happens to be Ravi Teja starrer Krack and Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam.

