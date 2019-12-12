Shruti Haasan to team up with Vamshi Paidipally in SSMB 27?

New reports claim that actor Shruti Haasan might be seen in Vamshi Paidipally's next film tentatively titled SSMB 27.

After rumour mills were abuzz about Mahesh Babu teaming up with Vamshi Paidipally again for the latter’s his 27th project tentatively called SSMB 27, now new reports suggest that Shruti Haasan will be the female lead. If the reports turn out to be true, SSMB 27 will be the actor’s second collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally after Srimanthudu.

While the partnership of Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally resulted in a blockbuster for Maharshi, it can be said that success is on the cards for the due if they collaborate again. Reportedly, both the actors are delighted to team up again for the project which is apparently being made under a famous production house. Apparently, both Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally found the storyline exciting and talks are said to be in the final stage. An official announcement will be made about the cast after the scripts are finalized, after which the project will be taken to the next stage.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is currently busy with the shooting of Ravi Teja's Krack, in which the latter will be seen as a tough cop. Other than Shruti and Ravi Teja, the film also features a crew of critically acclaimed actors including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in key roles. The movie is being directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by B Madhu. When the makers released the first look poster of Krack, it took the internet by storm.

Check the first look here:

Credits :Times Of India

Read More