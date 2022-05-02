Shruti Haasan tries the viral frozen cucumber beauty hack to beat the heat and hopes it works

Shruti Haasan is one of the most active social media celebrities and often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life. Be it cosy pics with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, workout videos, or QnA sessions with fans. Now, she has shared a beauty hack, which is perfect to beat the heat in summers. The actress tried out a viral beauty hack, which she saw on Instagram and also shared with her fans.

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of trying out a summer beauty hack of frozen cucumber. She is seen applying the frozen cucumber around her face to cool it down and decrease the puffiness. The actress mentioned that she froze the cucumber over night and tried the hack in the morning. Although Shruti saw the hack on TikTok and tried it out, however, she said she hopes it works out.

Celeb-approved beauty tips always come in handy and what’s better than learning about her beauty secrets other than South-Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan herself! Shruti Haasan is blessed with glowing skin. She also swears by some homemade masks to look this beautiful.

Meanwhile, on the work front, will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. The film is expected to release in April 2023. She had also been roped in as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in his next Mega154 with director KS Ravindra.

