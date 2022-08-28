Shruti Haasan in Turkey: Salaar actress flaunts her sassy side in these latest PHOTOS

As you might already know, Shruti Haasan is in Turkey at the moment to film Prakash Kovelamudi's directorial Once Upon a Teardrop. This bilingual project will see Siddharth as the protagonist. The Salaar actress took to Instagram and posted a string of photographs from her recent work trip, she captioned the post with an evil eye and blue heart emoji. The stunner looked ravishing in the stills from Turkey. She even dropped a few photos of the beautiful view there.

Not too long ago, Shruti Haasan participated in a discussion, where she was asked about the film industry being overtly male-dominated. Answering in her unique style, she was quoted saying that the cinema alone cannot bear this tag, as our society, in general, is highly male-dominated. The Vakeel Sahab actress went on to say that art of every kind is simply a reflection of the society we live in, "I think we live in a male-dominated society. I don't think it's fair to single out cinema as cinema is a reflection of telling stories of what we see. Sometimes it becomes a chicken and egg situation but mostly I would say art imitates life."

Up next, Shruti Haasan will appear on the big screens with Prashanth Neel's Salaar alongside Prabhas . The project is expected to reach the cinema halls by the 28th of September in 2023. Besides the leads, the flick will further star Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in key roles.

In addition to this, Shruti Haasan has also been roped in as the leading lady in Megastar Chiranjeevi-led Chiru154, and NBK107 along with Balakrishna.

