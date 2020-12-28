Shruti Haasan is the ultimate beach babe as she flaunts neon glasses & chic outfit; See PHOTOS

Shruti Haasan is currently enjoying her holidays to the fullest after having completed the shooting schedules. Check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

Shruti Haasan had been quite busy for the past few months owing to her upcoming projects. However, it seems like she has wrapped up everything and is gearing up for the holidays ahead of the New Year. We get proof of the same through her latest social media posts. The actress has apparently set off on a solo holiday and has been sharing pictures of the same on her handle. It makes us feel like packing our bags and traveling right away!

In the meantime, Shruti has shared a few stunning pictures on Instagram that have sent the fans into a frenzy. The actress is seen chilling on a beach as she poses for the camera. In one of the pictures, she slays in a chic black outfit and flaunts a pair of cool neon shades. What also grabs our attention is the golden chain that she wears around her neck. The South actress also wears another black crochet outfit in her second picture.

Check them out below:

As has been mentioned above, Shruti was busy with her projects a few weeks ago. Among them is Laabam for which she was shooting in Hyderabad. The movie also features Vijay Sethupathi and is helmed by SP Jananathan. To add to this, she will also be seen in Krack co-starring Ravi Teja. The star cast shot for the action drama in various locations including Goa. Shruti Haasan has another movie lined up which is the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan looks chic in her black crop top & the fans are taking a note

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shruti Haasan Instagram

Share your comment ×