Shruti Haasan unveils Kamal Haasan’s common display picture ahead of his birthday

Shruti Haasan took to her Twitter space and shared a fan-made common display of Kamal Haasan ahead of his birthday tomorrow.

Taking to her Twitter space, South star and veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan shared a common display of the actor ahead of his birthday. In the photo, which was fan-made, the actor looks regal with a fur cloak and an intense look. At a time when fans are waiting desperately to know about his next film, this photo is making the rounds on social media with everyone sharing it across all platforms.

The actor is celebrating his birthday tomorrow. It was announced by the critically acclaimed director that his film with Kamal Haasan’s title will be revealed tomorrow to mark the actor’s birthday. While it was reported that the film will be a political thriller, no other information about the film is known yet. It is expected that more details about the cast and crew will also be revealed by the makers in the coming days. The film is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films.

See her Tweet here:

It’s my honour to release the common display picture for my dearest father @ikamalhaasan s birthday on nov 7 th created by his wonderful loving fans pic.twitter.com/bVgC3PKP9s — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) November 4, 2020

He also has in his kitty, Indian 2, which is directed by ace filmmaker Shankar. It was reported sometimes back that the makers have put a halt on the shooting process as Shankar refused to reduce the production cost anymore. Earlier when the pandemic crisis hit the country, it was reported that Shankar reduced the production cost. However, since the makers want it to be slashed further, Shankar is eying to start his next film. Indian 2 has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as the leading ladies.

