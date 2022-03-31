Shruti Haasan wishes 'Happy birthday my heart' to BF Santanu Hazarika; Shares cosy photos with him

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika never fail to make each other feel special, every chance they get. Today, the visual artist turns a year older and to celebrate his birthday, Shruti Haasan has shared some delightful pictures of them together.

She also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her beau alongside the photos. The romantic birthday note read, "Happy birthday my @santanu_hazarika_art this world is blessed to encounter your gorgeous energy and I’m so thankful every day to know you! I wish you the happiest birthday my Angel Thank you for being you and can’t wait to see all that you do !"

This live-in couple makes for an entertaining watch, as they often post fun tidbits from their lives on social media and their fans enjoy seeing them together. They make for one lovely couple.

Recently, Santanu Hazarika revealed that as far as he is concerned, he is already “married creatively" to his ladylove.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s forthcoming action flick, Salaar. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the drama will also have Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in key roles.

On top of that, the actress will also share screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the venture tentatively called Mega154. Helmed by KS Ravindra, this will be the first on-screen collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan.

