Shruti Haasan wishes her rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on his birthday with goofy and cute photos

Shruti Haasan has yet not confirmed her relationship with doodle artist Santanu Hazarika but their bonding and photos have always managed to grab the attention. They are extremely comfortable flaunting their love for each other publicly. Be it spending time together on dinner to visiting Chennai to meet Kamal Haasan, Shruti and Santanu Hazarika have always managed to turn heads. On Santanu's birthday, the stunning actress shared some goofy yet cute photos of her with the birthday. "Happy birthday to my favourite human," Shruti wrote on one of the photos.

In the other photo, the actress wrote: "Thank you for being born today." Shruti has yet not confirmed her relationship with Santanu but evidently, they look too much in love. Santanu Hazarika is a doodle artist and an illustrator based in Delhi. He was crowned the Best Doodle Artist in the 2014 'Doodle Art Competition'. Shruti Haasan's boyfriend has also worked on independent projects for hip-hop artists - Raftaar and Divine.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Santanu had opened up about his equation with the actress. “I would just say that I really don’t discuss my relationships. I like to keep things personal, and prefer to talk about my art and work. Having said that, Shruti and I share a very passionate relationship when it comes to art, music and culture. It’s a beautiful friendship and bond that we share. In fact, we met because of our similar taste in music, fashion and culture and that’s the most beautiful part about this,” said Santanu as he neither confirmed nor denied the news.

