Shruti Haasan is a woman of many expressions and this PHOTO will surely prove it; Take a look

Shruti Haasan shared a sweet picture of herself sporting various quirky and adorable expressions. The south siren who is also a brilliant musician shared a collage of her pictures with multiple expressions and the fans are just loving it. The sultry diva wrote in her captions that how was everyone doing. The fans and followers of the gorgeous diva are loving every bit of her latest photo. On, the work front, the southern beauty will be seen in Ravi Teja starrer called Krack. This film will feature Shruti Haasan as the female lead in the film and Ravi Teja who is fondly known as Mass Maharaja will play a tough cop.

The first look of the south flick Krack featured Ravi Teja in an intense look. The first look poster of Shruti Haasan was very impressive and now the fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the release date of the film. The makers of the film, Krack, which is helmed by south director Gopichand Malineni have released the film's teaser. The film's teaser received a thundering response from the fans and film audiences who are looking forward to the film.

Check out Shruti Haasan's Instagram post:

The stunning actress Shruti Haasan will also feature in the film Laabam which will feature makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The actress has reportedly sung a song for the film Laabam and the fans are very excited to hear the song sung by the stunner, Shruti Haasan. Now, the latest picture of the beautiful actress is only giving her fans and followers a delight who love to see her photo and videos.

