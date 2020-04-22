Shruti Haasan wonders what day of quarantine it is during lockdown and we can totally relate to her; See POST

Shruti Haasan has shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she shares a caption that is totally relatable in present context. Read on to know more.

Shruti Haasan is undoubtedly one of the most popular South actresses who can proudly boast of having a loyal fan base. The Laabam actress has been able to carve a niche for herself both in Bollywood as well as the South film industry. And the best part is that Shruti has added yet another feather to her cap by featuring in the International series Treadstone last year in which she portrays the role of an Indian origin assassin named Nira Patel.

Of late, the actress is currently under home quarantine like every other citizen of this country. In between this, Shruti has recently shared a picture with an eye-catching caption on her Instagram handle. She writes, “What day is it again?” in the post, a dialogue which most of us can relate in current times since all of us have been under lockdown for almost a month. Apart from that, the actress looks pretty in the picture with all her flawless skin and straight hair.

Check out Shruti Haasan’s post below:

She is seen wearing a sleeveless black t-shirt in the picture. On the professional front, Shruti Haasan has been roped in alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam that has been helmed by SP Jananathan. She will then be seen opposite Ravi Teja in the action thriller titled Krack. The Telugu drama has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. A few days back, the Luck actress had appeared in a short movie titled Devi co-starring Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Mukta Bharve and others in the lead roles.

