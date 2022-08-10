Shruti Haasan on working in a male-dominated industry: Cinema alone can't bear this tag, our society...

Shruti Haasan is one of the most outspoken actresses in both Bollywood and the South. It may be her work or her love life, but the diva never fails to speak her mind on any subject. Recently, the Salaar actor took part in a recent discussion, where she was posed with the question about the film industry being overtly male-dominated. Shruti Haasan replied in her unique style, saying that cinema alone cannot bear this tag, especially since our society, in general, is also highly male-dominated.

She further added that Cinema and art of every kind are simply a reflection of the society we live in. Shruti Haasan was quoted saying, "I think we live in a male-dominated society. I don't think it's fair to single out cinema as cinema is a reflection of telling stories of what we see. Sometimes it becomes a chicken and egg situation but mostly I would say art imitates life."

Now, talking about her professional commitments, the star will play the female lead in Prashanth Neel's action entertainer, Salaar opposite Prabhas. She was captured on the sets of her next in Hyderabad yesterday, looking all beautiful in a black desi avatar. It is believed that the Radhe Shayam star will be seen doing a dual role in Salaar. His two looks for the film further hint that the movie will deal with two different time periods.

Shruti Haasan will also be a part of Chiru 154 opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi and NBK 107 along with Balakrishna.

