Shruti Haasan workouts with beau Santanu Hazarika; Raashii Khanna reveals favourite actor & more fun things

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram and shared a video of setting major motivation as she workouts with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The couple can be seen sweating hard as they work out together. Sharing the video, Shruti wrote, We take our workouts very seriously, most patient , cushion loving , mma beast

Reportedly, Shruti and her boyfriend are living together in Mumbai since a year. From lunch dates to working out, the couple makes sure to enjoy every moment.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is currently busy shooting for her next with Prabhas titled Salaar, which is a pan-Indian film directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

Raashii Khanna also took a moment from her busy schedule to interact with her fans in a Q/A session. The actress revealed that her favourite actors in Tamil are Thalapathy Vijaya and Nayanthara. Whereas in Telugu, it is Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun.

The actress revealed that her favourite dish is Thai curry and Jasmine rice and in Indian it is Chole Batura. Raashii also opened up about her excitement for the release of Andhadhun Malayalam remake Bhramam with Prithviraj Sukumar. Raashii also said that she had the most wonderful time with Prithvi and he is one of the versatile actors ever. However, from Malayalam, Raashii's favourite actor Fahadh Faasil.

Raashii also shared some real kind words to her World Famous Lover co-star Vijay Deverakonda.