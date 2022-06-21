Shruti Haasan's airport epiphany: Learning every day how much we must celebrate the misfits; PHOTO

Traveling is an integral part of an actor's job and Shruti Haasan is no exception. As she is shooting for a number of projects at the moment, the Salaar actress keeps on flying frequently. Recently, the stunner took to her Instagram account and penned an elongated note, stating her recent epiphany at the airport.

Posting a still with luggage and mask on, Shruti Haasan wrote, "Another day, another airport - grateful for my experiences in this life - learning every day how important clear-hearted people are and how much understanding we must cultivate for the lost who carry maps of confusion and how much we must celebrate the misfits! Sleep-deprived and thankful is a great combination to overthink and dive deep. I hope you are well and I hope you find the things that make you happy in the smallest of ways everyday - ok bye."

Check out the post below:

A couple of days ago, the Vakeel Saab star conducted a QnA session with the fans on Instagram. During the session, a fan asked Shruti Haasan, who she loves the most in this world. Reacting to the same, she smiled and turned the camera towards her artist boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The video once again left the netizens impressed with the lovebirds.

Up next, Shruti Haasan will star alongside Prabhas in the much-anticipated drama, Salaar. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the action drama has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Besides Shruti Haasan and Prabhas, Salaar will also star Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles.

Shruti Haasan will also play the leading lady in Megastar Chiranjeevi's forthcoming action-drama temporarily titled Mega154. This KS Ravindra's directorial marks the lead pair's first on-screen pairing. She further has Balakrishna's yet-to-be-titled mass entertainer NBK107 in her kitty. The movie is being helmed by director Gopichand Malineni.

Also Read: Ajith Kumar & Thalapathy Vijay to star together in multistarrer pan Indian film? Here's the truth